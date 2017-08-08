The Goa State Co-operative Bank(GSCB) today informed that they have suffered a loss of Rs 67.83 crore. GSCB,one of the apex financing agencies in the cooperative sector is in a bad financial shape with its capital adequacy ratio (CAR) in red zone.

“Rs 30 crore mining interest was waived off. This has also affected the financial health of the bank,” said Ulhas Phaldesai, Chairman of GSCB.

GSCB bank today suggested to Goa government a roadmap for rejuvenation of the bank through measures such as reorganisation,VRS, branch mergers etc. The bank has decided to offer VRS to 125 surplus staff. It has also been decided to merge 5 branches together to cut down on expenses, the process related to this has been initiated. The bank also requested share capital of Rs 80 crore.

“Rs 2227 crore deposit is with Bank with 8.86 gross NPA We will improve the bank position. There is no need to panic,” assured the chairman while speaking to media in the capital.