Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights(GSCPR) has asked the Government authorities to look into the Sonshi matter stating that ‘basic child rights are violated’ due to the conditions prevailing in the village. The basic human right of safe water, good health, sanitation is denied to these children stated the commission. A two member team that visited the village and interacted with the children there found health issues like eye problems and asthma due to dust posing a risk to the childrens health. The report further added that the only well in the village is polluted and drinking water supplied by tankers is filled in the barrels which are again coated with dust. Thus the children are not getting safe drinking water which is their basic human right.