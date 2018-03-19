Goa Suraksha Manch today demanded dissolution of the government alleging that the government has failed in maintaining law and order in the state during the mining dependents protest in Panaji.

“From small children to elders , everyone had to bear the brunt of the inaction and lackadaisical attitude of the government,” said Anand Shirodkar , President of Goa Suraksha Manch.

“We emphathise with the mining dependents as they have lost their livelihood,” said GSM further alleging that the government has fallen prey to the mining lobby and stopped the administration from taking strict action against the law violators.