The newly formed Goa Suraksha Manch(GSM) was allocated the blackboard symbol by Election Commission of India today. GSM is a political outfit of Bharatiya Bhasha Suraksha Manch and was launched by Subhash Velingkar a Rebel Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader. The party was formed on October 2, 2016.Its inaugural president is Anand Shirodkar. The party is expected to contest 2017 polls in Goa in alliance with MG Party and Shiv Sena.