Goa Suraksha Manch has urged Congress not to field own candidate and instead support GSM candidate in Panaji constituency in order to give formidable fight against Manohar Parrikar.

GSM vice president Kiran Nayak along with office bearers Mahesh Mhambre and Hridaynath Shirodkar met Shantaram in Congress house today. “We requested Cong not to field candidate but support GSM to avoid vote split” says Kiran Nayak.