Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has cancelled the Mormugao Port Trust(MPT) expansion related public hearing scheduled on April 25 at Tilak Maidan in Vasco. The public hearing was over the proposed development of Fishing Jetty, Passenger Jetty, Multipurpose general cargo berths and POL terminals at MPT. The hearing has been cancelled in view of incomplete EIA report submitted by MPT and as per decision taken by office of collector and District Magistrate (South Goa) states a public notice by GSPCB.