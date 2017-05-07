GSPCB deferred hearing into granting consent to 12 mines of Sonshi By Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :57 am The Goa Pollution Control Board deferred today’s hearing into application for granting consent to operate to 12 mining leases at Sonshi as the mining companies failed to provide air monitoring data to the department. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Medical students in Goa will have to execute one-year bond Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :58 am GSPCB deferred hearing into granting consent to 12 mines of Sonshi Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :57 am MMC to remind Collector about stopping coal transport by road Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :55 am Goa police ‘distressed’ by ‘unintentional’ dialling of 112 Team Digital Goa - May 6, 2017, 11 :53 am