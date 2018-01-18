Home Breaking News GSPCB gives consent to operate to 12 more mines GSPCB gives consent to operate to 12 more mines By Digital Goa - January 18, 2018, 9 :55 am GSPCB gives consent to operate to 12 more mines - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS RBI to hold Town Hall Meeting on MSME related issues at Verna Digital Goa - January 17, 2018, 10 :23 pm Maruti Omni gutted in fire at Zuarinagar, Vasco Digital Goa - January 17, 2018, 10 :19 pm Tiswadi Mamlatdar finds sluice gates and bandhs along Zuari -Mandovi coastline in bad shape Digital Goa - January 17, 2018, 10 :07 pm Restore consent to coal handling -Port employees appeal to CM Digital Goa - January 17, 2018, 9 :20 pm