Goa state pollution control board (GSPCB) held a crucial meeting today and decided to grant consent to operate to 21 mining leases for 2 months i.e. till March 2018. Almost 17 of these mines have already obtained environment clearance(EC) certificates.

GSPCB granted conditional consent to these mines adding that the ambient air quality will be monitored thrice a week instead of twice a week.

Show cause notices issued to 23 mining units have been dropped as their EC is as per 1994 notification.

10 mining units have not complied with the plan of action as instructed by the board GSPCB informed further adding that enhancement of capacity has been granted to two companies

GSPCB suspends coal operation at mooring Dolphin

Goa State Pollution Control Board(GSPCB) today suspended the consent to operate to JSW and directed MPT to immediately suspend the operation of coal handling activity at mooring Dolphin facility.

“MPT has submitted that they have no pollution control measures at site,” the board noted. The board will carry out related studies as stipulated in the meeting.

