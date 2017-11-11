Goa Congress chief Shantaram Naik on Saturday demanded a CBI probe into the initial fixation of “exorbitant” tax rates by the GST Council, which he claimed had caused a “notional” loss of Rs 20,000 crore to the central and states’ exchequer.

“CBI should sou moto investigate into the matter of initial fixation of exorbitant rates by the GST Council (which have) caused approximately, Rs 20,000 crore loss to the Centre and states,” Naik said in a statement.