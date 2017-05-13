The Department of Commercial taxes will be holding Goods and Service Tax (GST) Trade Awareness campaigns at various places in Goa. The objective is to disseminate the salient features, proposed business processes and other information about proposed GST regime to the stake holders. The awareness program will be held in Ponda( May 15), Panaji(May 16) , Mapusa (May 17), Vasco (May 18) and Margao (May 22).

The program will be held on on May 15, 2017 from 2.30 pm to 6.00 pm at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Betoda road, Ponda. Registrations are in progress at Ponda Ward Office. Phone no. 2312145. E-mail pon-ctax.goa@nic.im

Similarly, on May 16, 2017 from 2.30 pm to 6.00 pm at GCCI Conference Hall, 3rd Floor, Above Bank of Baroda, Opp. Azad Maidan, Office of Goa Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Panaji. Registrations are in progress at Panaji Ward Office, Phone No. 2225594. E-mail pan-ctax.goa@nic.in.

On May 17, 2017 the program will be held at Conference hall, Hotel Green Park, Guirim by-pass Mapusa from 2.30 pm to 6.00 pm. Registrations are in progress at Mapusa Ward Office, phone No. 2262359. E-mail map-ctax.goa@nic.in

Similarly, on May 18, 2017 from 2.30 pm to 6.00 pm at Ravindra Bhavan, Baina, Vasco-Da-Gama. Registrations are in progress at Vasco Ward Office, phone No. 2512432. E-mail vas-ctax.goa@nic.in.

And on May 22, 2017 from 2.30 pm to 6.00 pm at Daivadnya Bhavan Hall, below overbridge, Calconda, Margao. Registrations are in progress at Margao Ward Office, phone No. 2715123. E-mail mar-ctax.goa@nic.in.