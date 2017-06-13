The Commissionerate of Central Excise and Service Tax is organizing Goods and Service Tax (GST) outreach Programme on 14th and 15th June 2017. On 14th June the programme is scheduled at Rajiv Gandhi Kala Mandir, Ponda and on 15th it at Shree Dev Bogdeshwar Sabhagriha, Mapusa. Both the programmes will start from 10.00 am and last till 1.15 pm. The GST outreach programme is organized in co-ordination with Commercial Taxes Department, Government of Goa. Both the Programmes are open for general public; the doubts about the GST will be clarified by the organizers.