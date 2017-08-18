This Sunday the Monsoon Trekking Expedition by Goa Tourism will be conducted at CODAL village which is a lesser attraction in the Sattari Taluka.

This trek at Raia Falls consists of a Picturesque trek on a stretch of 5 kms walk one way surrounded with Beautiful landscapes and scenic beauty starting from the village, thru semiforest and dense forests

This trek promises to be easy and adventurous. One can admire the forest with flowing streams, a variety of butterflies and experience the nature at its best.

Pack your Trekking bag and head towards the raia Falls in Sattari Taluka. The Trekking expedition is open to all especially those with a spirit for adventure and nature lovers. This time there is dense canopy at certain points

Transport arrangements have been made from

Margao Residency at 8:00 am.

Mapusa Residency at 8:30am.

and Paryatan Bhavan, Patto Panjim at 8:40 am.

Registration fee is Rs 750=00.

Veg. Lunch will be provided.

Interested trekkers are requested to carry along an extra pair of clothes, rainwear, trekking shoes/sandals, snacks and binoculars. No smoking – consumption of alcohol will not be permitted.

Pls contact Mr. *Yogesh Naik 9226220666 for Registrations & more information.