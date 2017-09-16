Monsoon Trekking Expedition by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) will be conducted at TONIR CASCADE, Sattari

September 17th, 2017.

This trek promises to be easy and adventurous.

After 4kms of walking, nestled in the beautiful Mhadei, wading across the river and jumping over huge fallen tree trunks; you reach the destination after a 1.5 hr of brisk walking.

The young and young at heart, come along and be a part of this exciting experience as GTDC is organizing the day-long trekking expedition to TONIR CASCADE.

The trekking expedition is open to all especially those with a spirit for adventure and nature lovers.

Transport arrangements have been made from

Margao Residency 8:00

Mapusa Residensy 8:30

and Paryatan Bhavan Patto Panjim at 9am.

Registration fee is Rs. 750=00.

All trekkers are requested to carry along an extra pair of clothes, rainwear, trekking footwear, snacks and binoculars.

Smoking and consumption of alcohol is STRICTLY prohibited.

VEG – NON VEG lunch will be provided.