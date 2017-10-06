GTDC’s Monsoon Trekking Expedition to

NETRAVALI WATERFALL,

on OCT 8, 2017

With Quick Glimpse of

Budbudychi Tali – THE MYSTERIOUS BUBBLING LAKE!

Monsoon Trekking Expedition by the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) will be conducted at NETRAVALI WATERFALL on 08 OCT, 2017.

This trek promises to be easy yet adventurous one.

After 3.5kms of walking one way, situated in Netruli in the Netravali Wild Life Sanctuary and nestled in a beautiful forest wading across the streams and walking through the dense plantation and slippery rocks; you reach the destination after an hour of brisk walking.

The young and young at heart, come along and be a part of this exciting experience as GTDC is organizing the day-long trekking expedition to NETRAVALI WATERFALL.

The trekking expedition is open to all especially those with a spirit for adventure and for nature lovers.

Transport arrangements have been made from Margao Residency 9:00 AM

Mapusa Residensy 7:30 AM and Paryatan Bhavan Patto Panjim at 8AM.

Registration fee is Rs. 750=00.

All trekkers are requested to carry along an extra pair of clothes, rainwear, trekking footwear, snacks and binoculars.

Smoking and consumption of alcohol is STRICTLY PROHIBITED.

VEG – NON VEG lunch will be provided.

For Bookings:

Contact: Mr. Yogesh Naik – 9226220666.

For online booking please visit: goa-tourism.com

Twitter : @TourismGoa

Facebook: officialgoatourism

The Savari Waterfall at Netravali

Budbudyanchi Tali at Netravali