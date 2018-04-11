Goa University executive engineer Amit Shrivastava, who was arrested on Thursday by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Goa Police while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 was released on conditional bail with surety of Rs 50,000.

Incidentally Goa University has also suspended Shrivastava. Shrivastava allegedly demanded the bribe from the owner of Panorama Enterprises, who had bagged the housekeeping contract for Goa University complex buildings in July last year for an amount of over Rs 50 lakh per annum.