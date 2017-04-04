None of Goa’s Educational Institutions found place in the first two hundred overall best educational institutions list in the countrywide ranking announced by the human resource development ministry, Govt of India today.

But Goa University was ranked 64th in the University category with overall score of 37.16. The other institutions which found mention in the ranking list include – Goa Institute of Management (ranked 37th in Management Institution Category) , Government College of Arts, Science and Commerce Quepem (ranked 53th in the College Category) and Goa College of Pharmacy (ranked 30th in Pharmacy Category).

Delhi’s Miranda House and Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science were ranked as India’s best college and university.

Goa University’s score on the primary marking parameters was as follows – Teaching, Learning & Resources (43.69 ), Research and Professional Practice (11.65) ,Graduation Outcomes(68.15),Outreach and Inclusivity (64.16) and Perception (5.09).

The institutes were marked on 20 parameters under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) that was launched last year based on a survey done in 3,300 institutes across the country.