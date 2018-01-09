Over 300 researchers from all over the world to participate in major international conference on Data Management and Data Science hosted by Goa University. Almost 40 high quality peer reviewed research papers, around 10 demo papers, four tutorials by experts, a separate Industry track to focus on innovations in industry, and young researchers forum will provide an exposure of the latest advances in Data Science & Management at the COMAD 2018 & IKDD CoDS 2018.

Department of Computer Science & Technology, Goa University in collaboration with Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) India (http://india.acm.org/) is organizing these two prestigious conferences COMAD 2018 and IKDD CoDS 2018 at International Centre Goa (ICG) from 11-13 January 2018. International Conference on Management of Data (COMAD) is being organized in India for the last two decades and is one of the premier international database conference hosted in India by Division II of Computer Society of India. Conference on Data Science (CoDS) is yet another premier conference organized by ACM-IKDD and is in its fifth edition. From last year, both these conferences are jointly held and share two common days of events. For CODS-COMAD 2018 conference details, please visit website: http://www.cods-comad.in/2018/

Both these are very prestigious conferences and are being sponsored by major IT companies like Google, TCS, Microsoft, IBM, American Express, Adobe, Oracle, Myntra and Nvidia. Apart from conference papers and industry sessions, there will be tutorials, young researchers’ symposium and stalls put by sponsors. This high value annual conference is primarily organized by Pan IIT, IIITs and IISc Bangalore and regularly attended by research scholars and industry personnel. Last year the conference was held at IIT Madras. In 2005, Goa University had organized COMAD 2005 in Goa. This year, as a special case, the conference organizers have made a provision whereby local students, faculty and personnel from IT Startup companies can attend the conference at concessional rate and take benefit from the event that is being held in Goa. An organizing committee under the chair of Professor V V Kamat has made all the arrangements for the conduct of these conferences.

