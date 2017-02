Konkan Railway today announced running of special trains in co-ordination with Central Railway to clear extra rush of passengers during weekend ( Gudipadwa).

The details of the special train as per the press communique are as follows –

1.Train No. 01425 Pune – Madgaon Special.

Train No. 01425 Pune – Madgaon special train will leave from Pune at 18:45 Hrs on 24th March 2017 (Friday). Train will reach Madgaon at 07:30 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim stations.

Composition: Tota16 Coaches.

AC 2-tier -01 Coach, AC 3-tier -02 Coaches, Sleeper Class – 04 coaches, General – 07 coaches, SLR’s – 02 coaches.

2.Train No. 02012 Madgaon – Nagpur Superfast Special.

Train No. 02012 Madgaon – Nagpur Superfast special train will leave from Madgaon at 08:30 Hrs on 25th March 2017 (Saturday). Train will reach Nagpur at 06:30 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Thivim, Sawantwadi Road , Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nasik, Bhusaval, Shegaon, Akola, Badnera and Wardha stations.

Composition: Tota16 Coaches.

AC 2-tier -01 Coach, AC 3-tier -02 Coaches, Sleeper Class – 04 coaches, General – 07 coaches, SLR’s – 02 coaches.

3.Train No. 01083 Nagpur – Madgaon Special.

Train No. 01083 Nagpur – Madgaon special train will leave from Nagpur at 16:00 Hrs on 25th March 2017 (Saturday) . Train will reach Madgaon at 19:00 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Wardha, Badnera, Akola, Shegaon, Bhusaval, Manmad, Nasik, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sawantwadi Road and Thivim stations.

Composition: Tota16 Coaches.

AC 2-tier -01 Coach, AC 3-tier -02 Coaches, Sleeper Class – 04 coaches, General – 07 coaches, SLR’s – 02 coaches.

Train No. 01092 Madgaon – Mumbai CST Special.

Train No. 01092 Madgaon – Mumbai CST special train will leave from Madgaon at 20:00 Hrs on 26th March 2017 (Sunday) . Train will reach Mumbai CST at 08:15 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Thivim, Kudal, Kankavali, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Roha, Panvel, Thane and Dadar stations.

Composition: Tota16 Coaches.

AC 2-tier -01 Coach, AC 3-tier -02 Coaches, Sleeper Class – 04 coaches, General – 07 coaches, SLR’s – 02 coaches.

5.Train No. 01429 / 01430 Pune – Madgaon – Pune Special .

Train No. 01429 Pune – Madgaon special train will leave from Pune at 18:45 Hrs on 27th March 2017 (Monday). Train will reach Madgaon at 07:30 Hrs on next day.

Train No. 01430 Madgaon – Pune Special train will leave from Madgaon at 20:00 Hrs on 28th March 2017 (Tuesday). Train will reach Pune at 10:40 Hrs on next day.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal and Thivim stations.

Composition: Tota16 Coaches.

AC 2-tier -01 Coach, AC 3-tier -02 Coaches, Sleeper Class – 04 coaches, General – 07 coaches, SLR’s – 02 coaches.