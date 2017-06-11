Sr Lucy Britto from Goa has the distinction of becoming the first Indian nun to have served at the secretariat of the Vatican under three Popes – Blessed John Paul II (1978-2005), Benedict XVI (2005-2013) and Francis (2013-).

She is the only Indian among the 300-odd staff rendering this service at the Secretariat – the oldest dicastery in the Roman Curia, the central papal governing bureaucracy of the catholic church.Sr Lucy was born in Veroda (Ganton) Cuncolim, Goa and did her schooling in Maria Bambina Convent, Cuncolim. She later joined the same convent Order (Sisters of Charity) and proceeded to Dharwad where she took her vows.

She then went to Hyderabad for further studies and was later sent to France. She has M Phil in her academics and has done several other courses. She was a lecturer in French at St Francis College, Hyderabad. She can speak fluent French, Italian and hence she does translation jobs at the Vatican. Perhaps her vast knowledge has rewarded her to work for the secretariat of the state – the Vatican – a first for an Indian nun to have this prestigious honour of serving the Vatican.

Sr Lucy was born to the late Ernestina Britto and the late Pedro Menino Britto on July 6, 1947. She spent her childhood and schooling in Goa. Her brother, sister, nephews and nieces all live in Mumbai.

In Goa, she was Mother Superior at the same convent where she studied 25 years ago and was well-known with the community. In Mumbai, she was Mother Superior in Yuvathi Sharan, at Dadar West.

Earlier, she worked in Hyderabad, Goa, Dharwad and Mumbai before proceeding to Italy.

