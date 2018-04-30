GYMNASTIC Summer CAMP
ORGANISED BY
GYMNASTIC TRAINING CENTRE, Margao
in association with
Goa Gymnastics Association
Kreeda Bharati Goa.
Flexibility, Strength, Speed, Swing,
Balance Co-ordination, Concentration,
Stretching, Weight Loss, Growth
& Control, and Over All Fitness.
VENUE:
Gujarati Samaj Edu. Trust. School
Near Maruti Mandir, Aquem, Margao, Goa.
DATE: 2ND MAY 2018, TO 16 MAY 2018
Timings: Morning 8.00 am To 9.30 am & 9.30 am To 11.00 am
For Children’s (Boys & Girls): Age Limit 4 to 18 Years
For Adults: Evening: 7.30 pm to 9.00 pm
Costume: Flexible Shorts & T- Shirt for Boys & Girls
COACHES
Mr. Swapnil A Patil, Mr. Anil K.Saini, Mr. Ajinkya Kokare
Contact- Mr. Pratap –8329594907 /Mrs. Harriet: 9822126438