GYMNASTIC Summer CAMP

ORGANISED BY

GYMNASTIC TRAINING CENTRE, Margao

in association with

Goa Gymnastics Association

Kreeda Bharati Goa.

Flexibility, Strength, Speed, Swing,

Balance Co-ordination, Concentration,

Stretching, Weight Loss, Growth

& Control, and Over All Fitness.

VENUE:

Gujarati Samaj Edu. Trust. School

Near Maruti Mandir, Aquem, Margao, Goa.

DATE: 2ND MAY 2018, TO 16 MAY 2018

Timings: Morning 8.00 am To 9.30 am & 9.30 am To 11.00 am

For Children’s (Boys & Girls): Age Limit 4 to 18 Years

For Adults: Evening: 7.30 pm to 9.00 pm

Costume: Flexible Shorts & T- Shirt for Boys & Girls

COACHES

Mr. Swapnil A Patil, Mr. Anil K.Saini, Mr. Ajinkya Kokare

Contact- Mr. Pratap –8329594907 /Mrs. Harriet: 9822126438