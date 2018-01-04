The organic waste management facility at Patto will take care of half of the waste generated in Panaji on a day today basis informed chief minister Manohar Parrikar.

CM inaugurated the facility for organic waste management at Patto,Panaji today. The work for setting up the Rs 3.02 cr worth facility had started in February 2014.

“5 tonns of organic waste will be processed here per day,” he said.

Interestingly the Mayor of the Panaji was absent during the function but CCP commissioner was on the dais. Sources informed that mayor was not invited for the inauguration