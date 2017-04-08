🌺 Happiness Program🌺

Learn “sudarshan kriya”
Proven stress management breathing technique

Dates:11 th to 16th April
Time 6:30pm to 9pm
Venue : Aol Porvorim centre,Housing Board Colony

Benefits:
💡Calm relaxed mind
💡Increased focus and concentration
💡High Energy
Course contents:
Pranayama
Meditation
Yogaasanas
And lots more

Faculty:Highly experienced and dynamic

Registrations are a must
Call for registrations 9422576057
9011370514

Last date 9th April 17