Only 6.8 Million ton iron ore production took place in Goa till December 2017 informed mines department officials. In the last season till Dec the iron ore production was pegged at 7.5MT.

The iron ore extraction in the state is capped at 20 MT and the mining industry as well as the state government is fighting a legal battle to increase the cap to 35 MT. But the actual extraction figures are nowhere near the 20MT allowed quota. Closure of mines at Sonshi has affected the extraction figure informed officials.