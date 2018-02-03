Harley-Davidson Conducts Sixth Edition of HOG Rally in Goa, Over 2000 Riders Participate By Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 8 :07 pm Harley-Davidson India hosted its 6th annual India H.O.G. Rally in Goa from February 1-3, 2018 to mark 115 years of the brand. More than 2000 H.O.G. members rode into Goa from across 30 Chapters for one of Harley-Davidson’s largest event of the Year. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Digital payments alone cannot stop corruption – GITP Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 10 :21 pm NCP gives resolution notice for Dr Sequeira statue in the assembly complex Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 9 :44 pm Harley-Davidson Conducts Sixth Edition of HOG Rally in Goa, Over 2000 Riders Participate Digital Goa - February 3, 2018, 8 :07 pm Assessment survey for DSS, GA and Laadli Laxmi Schemes Underway Digital Goa - February 2, 2018, 8 :45 pm