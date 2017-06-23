Ex CM and Ponda MLA Ravi Naik today slammed CM Manohar Parriker for barring officials from attending meetings at the personal residences and offices of elected representatives. “This order will hamper developmental works. Has the government provided premises for such meetings in all 40 constituencies,” questioned Ravi. “This is dictatorship by Parrikar. Some politicians are scared of the speed of developmental works done by some other MLA’s . This order has been issued merely to introduce obstacles, ”he alleged.