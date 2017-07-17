Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has expressed concern over the Off Shore Casino Lucky 7 which has been grounded in the sandbar at Miramar beach since Saturday. “We cannot take any more risks. We have already told Golden globe company to tow the vessel back to MPT,”CM said
State government is likely to introduce policy on offshore Casinos in the oncoming assembly session.
Have asked Golden globe to tow the Casino vessel back to MPT- CM
Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has expressed concern over the Off Shore Casino Lucky 7 which has been grounded in the sandbar at Miramar beach since Saturday. “We cannot take any more risks. We have already told Golden globe company to tow the vessel back to MPT,”CM said