The Bombay High Court at Goa today allowed stranded casino vessel Lucky 7 to anchor in Mandovi to undertake the underwater damage survey of the vessel. The survey is to be completed by September 24.

Captain of Ports (CoP) had earlier stated that the survey is time consuming and hence was apprehensive in allowing the vessel to come at the jetty. The Court last month had directed the casino owner to remove the vessel as soon as possible as it was leading to damage to the beach.