High Court has granted permission to carry out extensive repairs to the buildings in Navodaya Vidyalaya Complex at Valpoi, Sattari. A writ petition was filed in this regards by association of over 300 parents of the wards of Navodaya Vidyalay at Valpoi.

Aggrieved parents have heaved a sigh of relief due to this order. “The building were in dilapidated conditions with cracks in the columns and beams, broken over head tanks, broken doors and windows etc in almost all the buildings,”informed Subodh Desai President of Parents Teaches Association of Navoday Vidyalaya, Valpoi