High court of Bombay at Goa today asked Goa Government and litigants and lawyers to come up with an amicable solution over shifting of NGT Goa Bech from Pune to Delhi. Union ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) had last month issued a notification excluding Goa from the jurisdiction of the Pune bench of the NGT and brought it under the Delhi bench.

High Court has asserted that access to justice should be at the doorstep of citizens. Goa government will an affidavit in the matter on September 18, while the next hearing in the matter is scheduled on September 25.