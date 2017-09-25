Goa government today submitted before the High Court that there is no appropriate space to house National Green Tribunal’s circuit branch in the state. The bench was hearing the petitions filed by social activists challenging the decision of the Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, to shift the jurisdiction of Goa from NGT in Pune to Delhi. The HC, after hearing the submission of state government, asked how much time it will require to make the arrangements for the same. The hearing of the case is now fixed on October 3.