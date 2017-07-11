High Court of Bombay at Goa today directed Goa Government and Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to consider applications for MBBS, BDS admissions for those who applied after cut-off date due to NEET result delay. In compliance with directions passed by HC the directorate of higher education has asked applicants who have submitted late Form B2, beyond 26 th May, 2017 to submit copies of their NEET-2017 results, Std. XII th result, as well as all other relevant documents applicable, to them at the earliest, by 12 th July, 2017. Applicants who have not submitted GCET-2017application Form A earlier, and have submitted Form B2 late, without remitting an application fee of Rs. 1500 may do the needful by 12 th July, 2017 stated the directorate. ‘Late Form B2 applications, received in this directorate, shall be considered in the provisional eligibility and merit lists, and accordingly, admission round scheduled to be conducted on 14 th July, 2017 shall be subject to directives to be issued by the Hon. High Court in the matter,” stated the state higher education directorate release