High Court disposed of a pending writ petition filed by Goa Foundation challenging approvals granted by the Investment Promotion Board to several projects in the CRZ.

The petition was disposed as an affidavit was filed by government stating that all the impugned approvals were recalled by the Board and that the project proposals in CRZ do not fall under the purview of the IPB, in view of restriction under Sec. 8 of the Goa Investment Promotion Act 2014. “In view of the law, the board recalled all CRZ permissions,” stated the affidavit.