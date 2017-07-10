A Division bench of the Bombay High Court at Goa comprising of Justice F.M.Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai today issued notices returnable in three weeks to the Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary of Goa Director General of Police, the Airport Director and the Deputy Commandant of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on a petition filed by Adv. Aires Rodrigues seeking a thorough probe into BJP National President Amit Shah’s public meeting held on 1st July at Goa’s Dabolim Airport.

Adv. Rodrigues has sought directions to ensure that the rule of law is upheld by holding an inquiry for fixing the responsibility and taking action in accordance with law against the organisers and those responsible for the public meeting held within the precincts of Dabolim Airport on July 1st 2017 alleging that it is in total violation of law.