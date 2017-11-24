A Division Bench of the High Court of Kerala on Friday refused to stay a Single Judge’s order to screen the movie S Durga at the 48th edition of the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

The Bench, which heard an appeal filed by the Central government against the Single Judge’s order, directed that a jury view the certified version of the film directed by Sanalkumar Sasidharan and take a decision on its screening in the film festival.