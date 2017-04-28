Health Minister Vishwajit Rane gave a surprise visit to Goa Medical College & Hospital today. The minister visited Cardiology, Nephrology, Neonatal wards and held discussion with patients and doctors for almost four hours. Forty percent of the security staff were not found on duty during ministers visit . Expressing displeasure over housekeeping activities at GMC Rane said, “I am totally upset with housekeeping. 40 percent security were absent. 7 dogs were found in casualty room. Most toilets were found to be dirty. will bring the situation to the notice of CM and take corrective steps.”