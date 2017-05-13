Health Minister Vishwajit Rane today spelt out plans to revamp the Cardiac unit in Goa Medical College & Hospital.

“Cardiac unit in GMC will be strengthened by appointing more consultants to run the unit 24 x 7. 108 service will also sign MoU with STEMI India to tackle cardiac emergency. Thrombolytic therapy will be made available for patients at GMC,” informed the minister.



Talking about other health related services which he plans to strengthen Rane said, “The health insurance scheme will be relooked at. Motor ambulances, Cancer related testing will be done in GMC.New fleet of ambulances will be added by this month end. OPDs of GMC will be air-conditioned and Six GMC wards will also be renovated.”

The minister further went on to add that he will not privatise anything. He also said that bonds will be strictly enforced on MBBS students.