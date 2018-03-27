Expressing concern over selling of tokens at Goa Medical College and Hospital health minister Vishwajeet Rane warned that police will be asked to act against such dalals(middle man) in GMC. Many patients visiting GMC complain of token numbers specifying the queue number of the patient for availing several health care services is being sold for a fee by some antisocial elements.

Fees for foreigners to be hiked

Goa Government is likely to increase the fees charged for foreigners in Goa government hospitals. Presently foreigners are charged 20% more that local patients, this may become 50% said Rane.

Will sign MoU with Maharashtra for Sindhudurga patients

Goa government is ready to sign MoU with Maharashstra on Sindhudurga patients fee.

“ Sindhudurga people should not resort to agitation. We will come out with some solution,” Rane said.

Dr Anupama Borkar to head Oncology dept

GMC is all set to start the department of oncology under Dr Anupama Borkar he informed.

ICU of Hospicio to be outsourced

“ICU of Hospicio Hospital in Margao will be outsourced and a Child hospital will be started in PPP mode,” Rane added.

GMC to be manned by police personnel

The minister also said that police force will be deployed at GMC to help avoid untoward incidents.

New inhouse pharmacy will be launched tomorrow in GMC for the benefit of patients.