All heavy and medium commercial goods vehicle and inter state buses will be banned on Mandovi bridge between 8 am to 10 pm till completion of the third Mandovi bridge.

All the inter -state buses coming from Karaswada side will not be allowed to cross Hotel Green Park junction after 8.00 a.m. and they will have to curtail their journey at Mapusa itself. District Magistrate North Goa has ordered temporary traffic arrangements in view of the ongoing construction work of third bridge across Mandovi River.

The temporary traffic arrangements which are applicable from 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. are as follows. From 8.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. all the heavy, medium commercial goods vehicles will be diverted at Karaswada junction and Banastarim junction to proceed via Assnora- Bicholim to their respective destination.

During the restriction timings if the heavy, medium commercial goods vehicle carrying perishable or essential goods desires to proceed beyond Karaswada junction and Banastarim junction, they will be allowed only after seeking written permission from Traffic Headquarters, Altinho, Panaji and will have to paste the same on the windscreen. This traffic arrangements will be effective till the completion of work.