In view of the taxi strike announced by operators of tourist taxis in the state, the state government has made several alternative arrangements in terms of means of transport for citizens and tourists who are likely to be affected.The government has instructed the state-run KTC to keep 350 buses ready to ferry passengers to and fro from various locations and also released helpline numbers in order to facilitate the smooth movement of tourist and general public.
1) Arrangement of Buses / Taxis by KTC
TRANSPORT MOBILITY PLAN ON 19/01/2018 DUE TO STRIKE CALLED
BY TAXI OPERATOR
01.Traffic Staff Posted from 07.00 to 20.00 hrs
Chief Co-Ordinator :- Shri A.D.Desai , DTO ; 9422441054
|
SN
|
Name
|
Place of Posting
|
Cell No
|
01
|
Shri Valente Esteves, ATS
|
Margao Bus Stand
|
9422454608
|
02
|
Shri Anil Vengurlekar, ATS
|
POrvorim Depot
|
9423055741
|
03
|
Shri Prasad B. Subhedar, ATS
|
Panaji Bus Stand
|
9422059820
|
04
|
Shri Ankush R. Naik, TI>
|
Vasco Bus Stand
|
9763715324
|
05
|
Shri R. D Gawas, ATI
|
Mapusa Bus Stand
|
9423811979
|
07
|
Shri Rajan Korgaonkar, ATI,
|
Dabolim Airport
|
9423174772
2. Airport: Flight arrivals: average 80/day
Fare: Airport to Panaji- Rs. 100/-, Airport to Margao- Rs. 100/-
Airport to Calangute- Rs. 150/-, Airport to Mapusa- Rs. 125/- Airport to Ponda-Rs.150/-
Duty hrs: 07.00 to 20.00 hrs
|
Timing
|
No. of flights
|
No. of buses
|
Conductor name/ cell no.
|
|
|
|
1 .Shantu Biradar: 8550930546
2 .Mohin Patel : 7378825857
3. Ramkrishna Padmakumar: 8796484489
|
07.00hrs to 08.30 hrs
|
07
|
03
|
11.00hrs to 13.30 hrs
|
12
|
06 + 3 Lux AC
|
14.00 hrs to 1630 hrs
|
12
|
06+ 3 lux AC
|
17.00 hrs to 19.00hrs
|
07
|
04
|
|
|
3. Railway Stations:Duty hours timing from 07.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs.
|
Railway station
|
Depot
|
No. of buses
|
Fare
|
Conductor name/cell no.
|
Thivim
|
Porvorim
|
02 ( 1 + 1)
|
Rs.20/- (Thivim to Mapusa)
|
Krishna Dhavaskar.
|
Karmali
|
Panaji
|
01 + 1
|
Rs.20/- (Karmali to Panaji)
|
Jayandrath Naik
|
Margao
|
Margao
|
02 + 2
|
Rs..15/- (Margao Railway Station to Margao Bus Stand)
|
Husen S Sayyed
|
Vasco
|
Vasco
|
01)
|
Rs.10/-
|
Laadu Govekar
Konkan Railway Timings on 19/1/2018
|
Name of Train
|
Arrival (Thivim)
|
Arrival(Karmali)
|
Arrival (Margao
|
Konkan Kanya
|
09:10hrs
|
09:25 hrs
|
10:10 hrs
|
Janashatabdi
|
13:00 hrs
|
–
|
13:50 hrs
|
Double Decor
|
16:00 hrs
|
16:15hrs
|
17:00 hrs
|
Mandovi
|
17:00 hrs
|
17:15 hrs
|
18:00 hrs
|
Mangala Exp.(Delhi)
|
19:00 hrs
|
—
|
19:50 hrs
|
Netravati Express
|
21:45 hrs
|
22:00
|
22:45 hrs
Station Incharge Phone No
Thivim 9004476890
9004476061
Karamali 9004476891
Margao Superintendent 9004476734
9004476894
2. Arrangements for Assistance to Tourists and General Public by Department of Tourism
Tourist information Centers will function at following places on the whole day 19/01/2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tourists may call for assistance on the following important numbers:
|
Sr. No.
|
Place
|
Contact Person
|
Mobile Number/ contact number
|
1
|
Department of Tourism Panaji
|
1.Sudesh Tamboskar
|
0832-2494200
|
2
|
Department of Tourism Margao
|
1.Rodlin Mascarehnas
|
0832-2715204
|
3
|
Tourist Information Counter KTC Bus Stand Panaji
|
1.Eknath Govekar
|
0832-2437430
|
4
|
Tourist Information Counter Airport Dabolim
|
1.Mr. Mangaldas Naik
|
0832-2540829
|
5
|
Tourist information Counter Konkan Railway Margao Station
|
1.Ms.Tanuja Kandolkar
|
0832-2702298
|
6
|
Tourist information Counter Vasco Residency
|
1.Sucur Pereira
|
0832-2512673
|
7
|
Tourist information Counter Karmali Railway Station
|
1. Jayesh Kankonkar
|
09226769928
|
8
|
Tourist information Counter Thivim Railway Station
|
1. Gokuldas Naik
|
09923103957
|
9
|
Calangute
|
1. Sudatta Kambli
|
09890667737
|
10
|
Colva
|
1. Mr.Assis Sacrafamilia
|
09850466515
3. Control Room Arrangements at the Collectorate
a) South Goa Collectorate: 0832-2794100
Dhiraj Wagle Asst. Director of Tourism : 09822133053
b) North Goa Collectorate: 0832-2225283
Ganesh Teli Asst. Director of Tourism: 08805250935
4. Arrangements at GTDC Residencies:
|
Sr. No.
|
Residency
|
Contact Person
|
Phone Number
|
1.
|
GTDC
|
Mr.Vibhesh Prabhudesai
|
09923765927
|
2
|
GTDC
|
Mr. Gangaram Volvoikar
|
09850556493
|
3
|
Colva
|
Mrs.Vardha Talaulikar
|
0832- 2788047
|
4
|
Panaji
|
Mr. Bharat Chodankar
|
0832-2223396
|
5
|
Miramar
|
Mr. Bernaldo Araujo
|
0832-2464174
|
6
|
Calangute
|
Mr. Sandip Gawas
|
0832-6518866
|
7
|
Farmagudi
|
Mr. Shankar Naik
|
0832-2335122
|
8
|
Old Goa
|
Mr. Uday Chodankar
|
0832-2285327
|
9
|
Mapusa
|
Mrs. Anita Salgaonkar
|
0832-2262794/694
|
10
|
Calangute Annexe
|
Mr. Siddharth Dessai
|
0832-6528866
|
11
|
Margao
|
Mrs. Eliza D’Souza
|
0832-2715096/528
|
12
|
Mayem Lake View
|
Mr. Umasut Sawant
|
0832-2362144/0285
|
13
|
Vasco
|
Mr. Francis Pereira
|
0832-2513119/2511002
Tourists are advised to start early so as to reach to their destination well before the schedule time of departure.