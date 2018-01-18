In view of the taxi strike announced by operators of tourist taxis in the state, the state government has made several alternative arrangements in terms of means of transport for citizens and tourists who are likely to be affected.The government has instructed the state-run KTC to keep 350 buses ready to ferry passengers to and fro from various locations and also released helpline numbers in order to facilitate the smooth movement of tourist and general public.

Arrangements for facilitating movement of Tourist and General Public on 19/01/2017 in view of Strike by Taxi Association



The following arrangements are made in order to facilitate the smooth movement of tourist and general public in the light of the illegal strike by the taxi association on 19/01/2017

1) Arrangement of Buses / Taxis by KTC

TRANSPORT MOBILITY PLAN ON 19/01/2018 DUE TO STRIKE CALLED

BY TAXI OPERATOR

01.Traffic Staff Posted from 07.00 to 20.00 hrs

Chief Co-Ordinator :- Shri A.D.Desai , DTO ; 9422441054



SN Name Place of Posting Cell No 01 Shri Valente Esteves, ATS Margao Bus Stand 9422454608 02 Shri Anil Vengurlekar, ATS POrvorim Depot 9423055741 03 Shri Prasad B. Subhedar, ATS Panaji Bus Stand 9422059820 04 Shri Ankush R. Naik, TI> Vasco Bus Stand 9763715324 05 Shri R. D Gawas, ATI Mapusa Bus Stand 9423811979 07 Shri Rajan Korgaonkar, ATI,

Shri Prakash Agarwadekar, TC

ShriUmesh Gawade, Conductor Dabolim Airport 9423174772

7798682848

9923326129



2. Airport : Flight arrivals: average 80/day

Fare: Airport to Panaji- Rs. 100/-, Airport to Margao- Rs. 100/-

Airport to Calangute- Rs. 150/-, Airport to Mapusa- Rs. 125/- Airport to Ponda-Rs.150/-

Duty hrs: 07.00 to 20.00 hrs

Timing No. of flights No. of buses Conductor name/ cell no.

Vasco Depot 1 .Shantu Biradar: 8550930546 2 .Mohin Patel : 7378825857 3. Ramkrishna Padmakumar: 8796484489 07.00hrs to 08.30 hrs 07 03 11.00hrs to 13.30 hrs 12 06 + 3 Lux AC 14.00 hrs to 1630 hrs 12 06+ 3 lux AC 17.00 hrs to 19.00hrs 07 04

3. Railway Stations: Duty hours timing from 07.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs.

Railway station Depot No. of buses Fare Conductor name/cell no. Thivim Porvorim 02 ( 1 + 1) Rs.20/- (Thivim to Mapusa) Krishna Dhavaskar.

9764565792 Karmali Panaji 01 + 1 Rs.20/- (Karmali to Panaji) Jayandrath Naik

9763384998 Margao Margao 02 + 2 Rs..15/- (Margao Railway Station to Margao Bus Stand) Husen S Sayyed

7030343028 Vasco Vasco 01) Rs.10/-

(Rly stn. To Vasco Bus stand & as per route fare)

Laadu Govekar

7875692406



Konkan Railway Timings on 19/1/2018



Name of Train Arrival (Thivim) Arrival(Karmali) Arrival (Margao Konkan Kanya 09:10hrs 09:25 hrs 10:10 hrs Janashatabdi 13:00 hrs – 13:50 hrs Double Decor 16:00 hrs 16:15hrs 17:00 hrs Mandovi 17:00 hrs 17:15 hrs 18:00 hrs Mangala Exp.(Delhi) 19:00 hrs — 19:50 hrs Netravati Express 21:45 hrs 22:00 22:45 hrs



Station Incharge Phone No

Thivim 9004476890

9004476061

Karamali 9004476891

Margao Superintendent 9004476734

9004476894

2. Arrangements for Assistance to Tourists and General Public by Department of Tourism

Tourist information Centers will function at following places on the whole day 19/01/2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tourists may call for assistance on the following important numbers:

Sr. No. Place Contact Person Mobile Number/ contact number 1 Department of Tourism Panaji 1.Sudesh Tamboskar 0832-2494200

07798610338 2 Department of Tourism Margao 1.Rodlin Mascarehnas 0832-2715204

0832-2794635 3 Tourist Information Counter KTC Bus Stand Panaji 1.Eknath Govekar 0832-2437430 4 Tourist Information Counter Airport Dabolim 1.Mr. Mangaldas Naik

2.Mr. Amit Mahavarkar 0832-2540829

08086391646 5 Tourist information Counter Konkan Railway Margao Station 1.Ms.Tanuja Kandolkar

2.Mr. Kapil Nadkarni 0832-2702298

09730591248 6 Tourist information Counter Vasco Residency 1.Sucur Pereira

0832-2512673 7 Tourist information Counter Karmali Railway Station

1. Jayesh Kankonkar

2. Prabhakar Gaude 09226769928

09764344496 8 Tourist information Counter Thivim Railway Station 1. Gokuldas Naik

2. Bhawesh Dhawaskar 09923103957

08007276380 9 Calangute 1. Sudatta Kambli

2. Gangaram Shetye 09890667737

09834175087 10 Colva 1. Mr.Assis Sacrafamilia 09850466515



3. Control Room Arrangements at the Collectorate

a) South Goa Collectorate: 0832-2794100

Dhiraj Wagle Asst. Director of Tourism : 09822133053

b) North Goa Collectorate: 0832-2225283

Ganesh Teli Asst. Director of Tourism: 08805250935

4. Arrangements at GTDC Residencies:

Tourist information Centers will function at following places on the whole day 19/01/2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tourists may call for assistance on the following important numbers:

Sr. No. Residency Contact Person Phone Number 1. GTDC

Transport manager Mr.Vibhesh Prabhudesai 09923765927 2 GTDC

Transport section Mr. Gangaram Volvoikar

09850556493 3 Colva Mrs.Vardha Talaulikar 0832- 2788047

7038545201 4 Panaji Mr. Bharat Chodankar 0832-2223396

09422443126 5 Miramar Mr. Bernaldo Araujo 0832-2464174

09822581938 6 Calangute Mr. Sandip Gawas 0832-6518866

08698074929 7 Farmagudi Mr. Shankar Naik 0832-2335122

09881217876 8 Old Goa Mr. Uday Chodankar 0832-2285327

09423058910

9 Mapusa Mrs. Anita Salgaonkar 0832-2262794/694

09403272165 10 Calangute Annexe Mr. Siddharth Dessai 0832-6528866

09823838258 11 Margao Mrs. Eliza D’Souza 0832-2715096/528

07218194689 12 Mayem Lake View Mr. Umasut Sawant 0832-2362144/0285

09518722940 13 Vasco Mr. Francis Pereira 0832-2513119/2511002

09823167823



Tourists are advised to start early so as to reach to their destination well before the schedule time of departure.