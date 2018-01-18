In view of the taxi strike announced by operators of tourist taxis in the state, the state government has made several alternative arrangements in terms of  means of transport for citizens and tourists who are likely to be affected.The government has instructed the state-run KTC to keep 350 buses ready to ferry passengers to and fro from various locations and also released helpline numbers in order to facilitate the smooth movement of tourist and general public.

Arrangements for facilitating movement of Tourist and General Public on 19/01/2017 in view of  Strike by Taxi Association

The following arrangements are made in order to facilitate the smooth movement of tourist and general public in the light of the illegal strike by the taxi association on 19/01/2017
1)   Arrangement of Buses / Taxis by KTC 
    TRANSPORT MOBILITY PLAN ON 19/01/2018  DUE TO STRIKE CALLED
                                                      BY TAXI OPERATOR
01.Traffic Staff Posted from 07.00 to 20.00 hrs  
                      Chief Co-Ordinator  :- Shri A.D.Desai  , DTO ; 9422441054         

SN

Name

Place of Posting

Cell No

01

Shri Valente Esteves, ATS

Margao Bus Stand

9422454608

02

Shri Anil Vengurlekar, ATS

POrvorim Depot

9423055741

03

Shri Prasad B. Subhedar, ATS

Panaji Bus Stand

9422059820

04

Shri Ankush R. Naik, TI>

Vasco Bus Stand

9763715324

05

Shri R. D Gawas, ATI

Mapusa Bus Stand

9423811979

07

Shri Rajan Korgaonkar, ATI,
Shri Prakash Agarwadekar, TC
ShriUmesh Gawade, Conductor

Dabolim Airport

9423174772
7798682848
9923326129


2.      Airport:  Flight arrivals: average 80/day
               Fare: Airport to Panaji- Rs. 100/-, Airport to Margao- Rs. 100/-
Airport to Calangute- Rs. 150/-, Airport to Mapusa- Rs. 125/- Airport to Ponda-Rs.150/-
Duty hrs:  07.00 to 20.00 hrs

Timing

No. of flights

No. of buses

Conductor name/ cell no.
Vasco Depot

 

 

 

1 .Shantu Biradar: 8550930546

2 .Mohin Patel      : 7378825857

3. Ramkrishna Padmakumar: 8796484489

07.00hrs to 08.30 hrs

07

03

11.00hrs to 13.30 hrs

12

06 + 3 Lux AC

14.00 hrs to 1630 hrs

12

06+ 3 lux AC

17.00 hrs to 19.00hrs

07

04

 

 

 

3.        Railway Stations:Duty hours timing from 07.00 hrs to 20.00 hrs.

Railway station

Depot

No. of buses

Fare

Conductor name/cell no.

Thivim

Porvorim

02 ( 1 + 1)

Rs.20/- (Thivim to Mapusa)

Krishna Dhavaskar.
9764565792

Karmali

Panaji

01  + 1

Rs.20/- (Karmali to Panaji)

Jayandrath Naik
9763384998

Margao

Margao

02 + 2

Rs..15/- (Margao Railway Station to Margao Bus Stand)

Husen S Sayyed
7030343028

Vasco

Vasco

01)

Rs.10/-
(Rly stn. To Vasco Bus stand & as per route fare)

Laadu Govekar
7875692406


Konkan Railway Timings on 19/1/2018

Name of  Train

Arrival (Thivim)

Arrival(Karmali)

Arrival (Margao

Konkan Kanya

09:10hrs

09:25 hrs

10:10 hrs

Janashatabdi

13:00 hrs

13:50 hrs

Double Decor

16:00 hrs

16:15hrs

17:00 hrs

Mandovi

17:00 hrs

17:15 hrs

18:00 hrs

Mangala Exp.(Delhi)

19:00 hrs

19:50 hrs

Netravati Express

21:45 hrs

22:00

22:45 hrs


Station Incharge                       Phone No
Thivim                                      9004476890
9004476061

Karamali                                   9004476891

Margao Superintendent         9004476734
9004476894

2.           Arrangements for Assistance to Tourists and General Public by Department of Tourism
Tourist information Centers will function at following places on the whole day 19/01/2017 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.  Tourists may call for assistance on the following important numbers:

Sr. No.

Place

Contact Person

Mobile Number/ contact number

1

Department of Tourism Panaji

1.Sudesh Tamboskar

0832-2494200
07798610338

2

Department of Tourism Margao

1.Rodlin Mascarehnas

0832-2715204
0832-2794635

3

Tourist Information Counter KTC Bus Stand Panaji

1.Eknath Govekar

0832-2437430

4

Tourist Information Counter Airport Dabolim

1.Mr. Mangaldas Naik
2.Mr. Amit Mahavarkar

0832-2540829
08086391646

5

Tourist information Counter Konkan Railway Margao Station

1.Ms.Tanuja  Kandolkar
2.Mr. Kapil Nadkarni

0832-2702298
09730591248

6

Tourist information Counter Vasco Residency

1.Sucur Pereira

0832-2512673

7

Tourist information Counter Karmali Railway Station

1.   Jayesh Kankonkar
2.   Prabhakar Gaude

09226769928
09764344496

8

Tourist information Counter Thivim Railway Station

1.   Gokuldas Naik
2.   Bhawesh Dhawaskar

09923103957
08007276380

9

Calangute

1.   Sudatta Kambli
2.   Gangaram Shetye

09890667737
09834175087

10

Colva

1.   Mr.Assis Sacrafamilia

09850466515


3.           Control Room Arrangements at the Collectorate 
a)   South Goa Collectorate: 0832-2794100 
Dhiraj Wagle Asst. Director of Tourism : 09822133053

b)  North Goa Collectorate: 0832-2225283
Ganesh Teli Asst. Director of Tourism: 08805250935

4.   Arrangements at GTDC Residencies:
Sr. No.

Residency

Contact Person

Phone Number

1.

GTDC
Transport manager

Mr.Vibhesh Prabhudesai

09923765927

2

GTDC
Transport section

Mr. Gangaram Volvoikar

09850556493

3

Colva

Mrs.Vardha Talaulikar

0832- 2788047
7038545201

4

Panaji

Mr. Bharat Chodankar

0832-2223396
09422443126

5

Miramar

Mr. Bernaldo Araujo

0832-2464174
09822581938

6

Calangute

Mr. Sandip Gawas

0832-6518866
08698074929

7

Farmagudi

Mr. Shankar Naik

 

0832-2335122
09881217876

8

Old Goa

Mr. Uday Chodankar

0832-2285327
09423058910

9

Mapusa

Mrs. Anita Salgaonkar

0832-2262794/694
09403272165

10

Calangute Annexe

Mr. Siddharth Dessai

0832-6528866
09823838258

11

Margao

Mrs. Eliza D’Souza

0832-2715096/528
07218194689

12

Mayem Lake View

Mr. Umasut Sawant

0832-2362144/0285
09518722940

13

Vasco

Mr. Francis Pereira

0832-2513119/2511002
09823167823


Tourists are advised to start early so as to reach to their destination well before the schedule time of departure.

 