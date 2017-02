Adv. Aires Rodrigues has today filed a petition before the Bombay High Court at Goa seeking directions to the Goa Government to comply with the mandate of Article 174 of the Constitution of India by either summoning a session or dissolving the Goa Legislative Assembly. The matter was today mentioned before a Division bench comprising of Justice F.M.Reis and Justice Nutan Sardessai who agreed to hear the petition tomorrow, 14 Feb 2017.