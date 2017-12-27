The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa, today said, that the high levels of pollution in the Mandovi river as reported by the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) is a result of the “Casinoisation” of the river by the Congress and the BJP governments who have both been brothers-in-arms in the proliferation of casinos.

AAP also questioned the GSPCB as to what action it has taken other than taking readings of water samples.

“Is your job only to take samples, or also to take action under the Environment Protection Act and other applicable laws?” questioned AAP Goa spokesman Valmiki Naik.