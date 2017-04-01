🔸 Distance relaxed to 220m for vendors in small towns

🔸 Licences renewed prior to Dec 2016 will continue till Sept 2017

🔸 Order applies to all those selling liquor – Bar & Restaurants, wholesales, retails

🔸 North Eastern states of Sikkim & Meghalaya exempted while Himachal gets only 220 mts

With the Supreme Court clarifying on its order, Goa government is gearing up to implement the order in the state with immediate effect. High level meeting was held this evening by Chief Secretary of Goa to interpret the apex court order in Goa. Earlier, 3210 liquor outlets coming within the ambit of 500 mts from the highway were earmarked for non renewal of licence. It is expected that half of these liquor outlets are likely to survive with the relaxation by SC today. With the relaxation given to smaller towns with less than 20,000 population by SC today, most of the towns of Goa are likely to benefit. Except for Panaji, Margao, Mapusa, Vasco, Ponda and Curchorem, other towns of Goa namely Bicholim, Canacona, Pernem, Quepem, Valpoi will have 220 mts distance from the highway.

The Supreme Court today relaxed conditions on banning liquor vends along national and state highways only for small towns with population less than 20000. In such places no vends will be allowed within a distance of 220 metres from the highways. The earlier distance limit was 500 metres.

States where existing liquor licence permits are valid beyond April one can continue to operate till September 30, 2017 but not beyond, the bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar said.

ON BARS AND HOTELS – Significantly, rejecting Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi’s opinion, the bench significantly said that there will be no exemption from the rule to hotels and bars.

Thereby SC clarified that national ban on sale of liquor within a particular distance of NHs or SHS whether it be 220 metres or 500 metres extends to bars, pubs and restaurants and not just liquor vends.

It is to be noted that Attorney General, whose opinion states like Kerala had sought on the judgement, had opined that the order banning liquor vends on state and national highways does not apply to bars and restaurants that serve alcohol. The state governments had strongly opposed the ban citing huge loss of revenue.

The bench noted that the object of stopping drunk driving will be diluted if distance ban was restricted to only vends and so bars, pubs and restaurants on highways should also come under ban.

The bench also exempted Sikkim and Meghalaya from its order to ban liquor vends within 500 or 220m due to its unique topographical constraints. The distance in Himachal has been reduced to 220 metres.

“Rest assured we do not want to be any impediment in your earning revenue. But drunken driving…a person dying is dead and gone. Imagine about his family. We are not against revenue earning by you,” the court had earlier observed.

The order was passed by the SC on a PIL filed by “Arrive Safe” NGO which said nearly 1.42 lakh people died annually on roads in India because of accidents, drunken driving being a major contributor to this high toll of human lives. The apex court stressed on the need to improve road safety and curb menace of drunken driving (DigitalGoa)