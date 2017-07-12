Power Minister Pandurang Madkaikar tried to clear the air about increase in power bills in Goa by stating that the hike was due to Fuel Power Purchase & Cost Adjustment( FPPCA) charges and that the hike was only for this quarter. The minister was reacting to complaints from consumers about high power bills. “FPPCA charges were unavoidable. Government has not charged any extra money from the public. In fact, the department had informed people over these charges . Power tariff has not been hiked for the last two years and it will not be hiked in the coming year too,” clarified the power minister. “Good news is Rs 57.10 crore credited to the government will be passed on to consumers in the next quarter,” he added.