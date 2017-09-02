Goa was having one of least differences in price per litre of petrol and diesel owing to the lower VAT rate on petrol. While this difference is around Rs. 12/- in Karnataka and Rs. 17/- in Maharashtra, it was only around Rs. 4.70 in Goa. In order to rationalize this to some extent without putting a substantial burden on the consumers, the Government has decided to increase the VAT rate on petrol by 2%. Even after such increase, petrol would still be cheaper by around Rs.14/- as compared to Maharashtra and by around Rs. 7/- as compared to Karnataka. State Government has increased the VAT rate on Petrol by 2% from September 1, 2017 and hence thepetrol prices at retail outlets in Goa will increase approximately by Rs.1.08/- per litre. As a result, petrol will now cost around Rs.63.43 a litre to the consumer.