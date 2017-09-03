Calangute police have registered an unnatural death after a Himachal Pradesh native by name Ashtray Dutta, age- 27 years drowned at Candolim beach early morning. The deceased has come down to Goa for vacation along with friends and was staying in hotel near the Candolim beach.

The incident occurred at around 3.30 am when Ashtray Dutta and his three male friends entered the sea while the women members of the group waited on the beach.However, he was pulled in by a strong wave while his friends raised an alarm and informed the police.“Dutta had come to Goa for vacation along with his friends. They all were staying in a hotel near Candolim beach,’ Calangute Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi told reporters here.He said Dutta’s body was washed ashore at around 8 am.