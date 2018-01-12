NGO Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) today alleged that Goa police did not take the trouble to gather enough evidence to prove the confessions given by serial religious places desecrator Francisco Pereira. The NGO further alleged that due to this the accused was acquitted in multiple cases.

“There is a need to investigate for any pressure or inside help to Francis Pereira to help him to acquit in all these cases,” the NGO said. They further pointed out that no action was taken against erring officers till date despite chief minister’s promise two weeks back that he will seek a full report from the Directorate Prosecution and the DGP (Director General of Police) as to the reasons of these acquittals with detail explanation and act accordingly.