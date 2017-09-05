In a move to introduce people-friendly reforms in transport systems in the state, the Directorate of Transport has started the service of delivering Smart Card driving licenses and RC books to people directly at their residence through speed post facility. The service was launched by Minister for Transport Sudin Dhavalikar today. The Department has also issued a notification revising the processing fee, for issue of Smart Cards for Registration Certificate book and Driving Licenses from the existing Rs 50 to Rs 80 with effect from Sept 1, 2017. The system in all the offices of the Registering and Licensing authorities will be managed by GEL