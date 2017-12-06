Horticulture Corporation has decided to hold regular meetings of suppliers and vendors to improve the quality of vegetables supplied through the horticulture outlets while ensuring that the rates are kept minimum. The Horticulture chairman informed that 400 inquiries have been received for starting new vegetable shops while 70 applications which fit the guidelines are in pipeline.

“Rain and other unnatural circumstances resulted into quality damage,” informed the chairman

“With 120 ton vegetables being supplied daily in Goa, there is substantial rise in quantity,” he added.