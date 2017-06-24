Home Breaking News Hospicio railing collapsed on the head of 30 yr old woman from... Hospicio railing collapsed on the head of 30 yr old woman from Fatorda. Injured Rizwana Khan admitted in hospicio. By Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 10 :47 am Hospicio railing collapsed on the head of 30 yr old woman from Fatorda. Injured Rizwana Khan admitted in hospicio. - Advertisement - EDITOR PICKS Mapusa Municipality takes up major anti encroachment drive, evicts 200 vendors Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 3 :55 pm National Conference On Inclusive Schooling To Be Held In Goa From June 26 to... Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 12 :46 pm Hospicio Hospital gallery railing falls on woman’s head Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 11 :00 am One arrested from Goa for blackmailing Gurgaon man Team Digital Goa - June 24, 2017, 10 :42 am